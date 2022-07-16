Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530 million after no winner Friday

That means approximately $530 million -- the eighth larges Mega Millions jackpot on record -- is up for grabs Tuesday.
You can watch the Mega Millions drawing streamed live at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11 p.m.
You can also see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.
Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more.
Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
