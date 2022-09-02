Megan Thee Stallion debuts in Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'

Megan Thee Stallion makes surprise appearance in 'She-Hulk,' thanks to Jameela Jamil.

Jameela Jamil helped recruit rapper Megan Thee Stallion for an appearance in the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion makes her Marvel debut in the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

In Episode 3, an Asgardian shapeshifter appears disguised as the hip-hop star, attempting to scam Dennis Bukowski, a rival lawyer to Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), played by Tatiana Maslany.

Later in the episode, Megan Thee Stallion appears as herself in a courtroom scene and then shows up again in the episode's post-credits scene.

Jameela Jamil, who plays the antagonist Titania, pitched the idea of casting Megan Thee Stallion.

At the series premiere, Jamil told On The Red Carpet, "It was fully me, it was my idea and then I made the calls, and then it happened."

Jamil's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion blossomed when they worked together as judges of Season 1 of the HBO Max reality series "Legendary."

"I'm such a big fan of hers," Jamil said. "I know how amazing she is to work with and she is just the best."

There was more to Megan Thee Stallion than impressing Jamil on set.

It also brought out the best in Maslany's character.

"She was incredible on set, and Tatiana was incredible with Megan," Jamil explained. "Tatiana came alive in a way that we hadn't yet seen when next to Megan Thee Stallion."

Episode 3 of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" - titled "The People vs. Emil Blonsky" - is streaming now on Disney+.

