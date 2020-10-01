Alleged shoplifter killed after fight with Suffolk County 7-Eleven worker

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An alleged shoplifter is dead after being confronted by a 7-Eleven worker in Suffolk County.Police say the clerk chased the suspect out of the store around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.It happened at the location on Broadhollow Road in Melville.Once outside, an altercation followed, which led to the man's death.The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.No charges were filed.----------