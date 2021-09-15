Todos Unidos

Memo Record Shop has one of the most eclectic Latino music collections in the country

By Raul Carmona & Katie Donaldson
Inside one of the country's most eclectic Latino music collections

HOUSTON -- Guillermo "Memo" Villarreal grew up with a love for music and has spent more than 50 years sharing his incredible collection with the city of Houston.

Memo opened his record shop in 1968, selling music you couldn't find anywhere else in the city. He's seen the music industry move from records to 8-tracks to cassette tapes to CDs.

The types of music have also grown. Customers can now find mariachi, conjunto, Caribbean, salsa, merengue, Tejano and much more in the aisles of the store.

Memo Record Shop #1 also has a vast collection of Latin movies.

"If we don't have it, it doesn't exist anymore," Memo said.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins in the middle of September. That's because five Central American countries all celebrate Independence Day on September 15.



Memo's business has grown into a museum of sorts over the years as well, with hundreds of photos, autographs and guitars hanging on the walls.

His most prized possession is a signed guitar from Carlos Santana.

"Music for me, it's my life," Memo said.

