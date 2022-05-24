Watch 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer,' your guide to fun in the sun

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- We're helping you start the season this weekend with our special "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer," now in its ninth year.
Eyewitness News anchors David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Brittany Bell will be at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday for all the high-flying stunts. Plus, get ready to experience the thrill of taking a leap with the Golden Knights aviation team.
In our special, we'll have tips on what do on Long island all summer long.
Did you know the oldest working cattle ranch in the country is right here on Long Island? We'll take you there and introduce you to the people who have helped keep it going after all these years.
Head out on the water and unwind at a winery. We also check out underwater adventures for kids, and spend time with sea life. There's something for everyone.
Buckle up or grab a ticket. We look at the best ways to get here during the busy summer season.
Join us Saturday night at 7 on Channel 7. Watch on TV or wherever you stream us!
Visit abc7ny.com/airshow for more coverage of the Bethpage Air Show.
