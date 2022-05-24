summer

Watch 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer,' your guide to fun in the sun

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- We're helping you start the season this weekend with our special "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer," now in its ninth year.

Eyewitness News anchors David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Brittany Bell will be at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday for all the high-flying stunts. Plus, get ready to experience the thrill of taking a leap with the Golden Knights aviation team.

In our special, we'll have tips on what do on Long island all summer long.

Did you know the oldest working cattle ranch in the country is right here on Long Island? We'll take you there and introduce you to the people who have helped keep it going after all these years.

Head out on the water and unwind at a winery. We also check out underwater adventures for kids, and spend time with sea life. There's something for everyone.

Buckle up or grab a ticket. We look at the best ways to get here during the busy summer season.

Join us Saturday night at 7 on Channel 7. Watch on TV or wherever you stream us!

Visit abc7ny.com/airshow for more coverage of the Bethpage Air Show.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnassau countysuffolk countybethpage air showsummer funsummer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
NY Edge Gala honors those with commitment to education
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
TOP STORIES
Alleged shooter in unprovoked subway murder in custody
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
2 women fatally struck in 2 hit-and-run crashes on Long Island
Man caught on camera robbing 90-year-old woman on Upper West Side
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season, releases storm names
'Immeasurable loss' felt 3 years after Jennifer Dulos disappeared
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
Show More
3 women flee to safety as vehicle stolen at Brooklyn gas station
Former NFL player, airline worker get into scuffle at Newark Airport
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
Judge could determine Rikers' future as city implements reforms
More TOP STORIES News