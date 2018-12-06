NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for two men who posed as utility workers, then robbed a woman in Queens.
Investigators say the two men got into an apartment near 29th Street and 20th Avenue last month by telling a 77-year-old woman they were utility workers.
Once inside, they took an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry before running off towards Astoria Boulevard.
The NYPD described both suspects as Hispanic men, about 30-years-old, 5'7", and 130 lbs.
One was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, blue jeans, black boots and a dark baseball hat.
The other was last seen wearing a red and dark blue plaid hooded sweater, dark pants, work boots, a blue "YANKEE" baseball hat,
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
