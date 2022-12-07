Critics rally against New York City's new directive to involuntarily hospitalize mentally ill

Activists slammed Mayor Eric Adams' recent plan to help those with severe mental illness by hospitalizing them involuntarily.

On Wednesday morning, a rally was held on the steps of City Hall calling for an end to the directive that forces emergency workers to bring homeless people to hospitals if they can't care for themselves.

Critics say forcing people to seek services and into shelters is the wrong approach.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams says the mayor has put too much funding and focus on enforcement.

"They're the ones that get all the funding then we're going to ask them to do too much, they're going to do things they are not equipped to do, they are going to provide services that they are not trained to do," Williams said.

Adams defended the plan and said it will not be police-driven despite officers being a key part of it.

He said it will allow the city to provide care to as many people as possible.

