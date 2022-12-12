Spectacular geminids meteor shower will be visible Tuesday night

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you have a clear view of the night sky tomorrow -- don't forget to look up!

Shooting stars are set to put on an impressive performance as one of the top astronomy events of this year.

Experts say the geminids will be active all night long -- and visible until early Wednesday morning.

Moonlight may wash out many of the dimmer meteors so it's best to observe the meteor shower before the moon rises.

The geminids could feature meteors of various colors, but the brightest ones tend to be green.

