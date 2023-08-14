Metro-North celebrates 40 years of service with retro-wrapped trains

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Metro-North is celebrating 40 years of railroad service with some retro-wrapped trains.

The blue and yellow design pays tribute to Conrail, which is Metro-North's immediate predecessor.

The design mimics the paint scheme Conrail used from 1976 to 1982.

"There is no better way to evoke Metro-North's roots than to bring back some of the classic colors of our predecessor railroads," said Metro-North Railroad President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi. "We are proud of our history and looking forward to debuting the other Heritage Series-wrapped locomotives later this year."

The train made its debut on the Hudson Line Monday morning.

Additional locomotives will be wrapped in the heritage liveries that were worn by predecessor railroads. The wrapped locomotives will remain in service for the foreseeable future, the railroad said in a press release.

