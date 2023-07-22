Metro-North Harlem, New Haven lines service suspended in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Metro-North New Haven and Harlem Lines in the Bronx are partially suspended due to urgent repairs.

The New York State Department of Transportation were doing repairs on the Bronx River Parkway overnight when a girder buckled, prompting the suspension.

Due to the repair, partial suspensions are in place for New Haven and Harlem Lines in the Bronx.

Harlem Line service is suspended between Wakefield and Williams Bridge.

The New Haven Line service is also suspended between Mt. Vernon East and Grand Central.

In addition, there will be no Yankee Clipper service to Saturday's Yankee Stadium game against the Kansas City Royals.

Service will resume when DOT crews are able to stabilize the overpass, allowing trains to safely operate on the tracks below.

Customers are advised to seek alternative means of travel at least through early afternoon Saturday or take the Hudson Line, which continues to operate on a regular schedule.

