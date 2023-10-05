Mets General Manager Billy Eppler resigns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Mets announced Thursday the resignation of General Manager Billy Eppler.

"Billy Eppler led this team through a 101-win season and postseason berth last year and he will be missed," Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said. "We accepted Billy's resignation today as he decided it is in everyone's best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns. On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best."

Eppler, who was hired as the Mets GM in 2021, said he wanted "David (David Stearns) to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down."

David Stearns was recently introduced as the new Mets President of Baseball Operations.

It also comes after the Mets let go of manager Buck Showalter after just two seasons at the helm.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

