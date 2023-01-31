  • Watch Now
Mets' Spring Training equipment packed into delivery truck

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 2:26AM
There are two weeks until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training - but many of the Mets are already on the move.

Mr. and Mrs. Met were at Citi Field on Monday as the Mets' equipment was packed up into a delivery truck.

The gear is now on its way to the Mets' Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Opening Day is not too far away - the Mets will host the Marlins on Thursday, April 6 at Citi Field.

