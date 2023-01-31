Mets' Spring Training equipment packed into delivery truck

There are two weeks until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training - but many of the Mets are already on the move.

Mr. and Mrs. Met were at Citi Field on Monday as the Mets' equipment was packed up into a delivery truck.

The gear is now on its way to the Mets' Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Opening Day is not too far away - the Mets will host the Marlins on Thursday, April 6 at Citi Field.

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.