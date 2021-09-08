7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco

PRIMERAS IMÁGENES SISMO MÉXICO ⚠️📽️ | Así se vivió el fuerte #sismo desde la Catedral de la Lucha Libre, la Arena México. #Temblor



Vídeo cortesía pic.twitter.com/mDNkV3PjNo — Jhonny Arellano 🇳🇮 (@JhonnyNicaragua) September 8, 2021

I expect this earthquake will be widely felt in Mexico City despite being several hundred kms away. Why?



Mexico City sits on a sediment filled basin that causes seismic waves to get slower and bigger, as well as bounce off the surrounding bedrock (basin amplification). https://t.co/JwZhKbUpEM pic.twitter.com/egcDtDocqS — Dr. Wendy Bohon (@DrWendyRocks) September 8, 2021

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Mexico resort town of Acapulco late Tuesday, according to the USGS.The quake hit at 6:47 p.m. PT less than 10 miles north of Acapulco.Authorities were investigating for potential structural damage and injuries.The shaking was felt in Mexico City, more than 200 miles north of the epicenter. Video from a wrestling arena in the capital shows the building shaking, and an announcer warning the audience to not run.