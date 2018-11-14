Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA

Avenatti was arrested Wednesday by officers with the West Los Angeles station.

Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame as a chief critic of President Donald Trump and the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, was taken into police custody Wednesday following an allegation of domestic violence, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Police had responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday and took a report, but Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday, the official said.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and a call and text message seeking comment weren't immediately returned.

Avenatti, who has said he's mulling a 2020 presidential run, became famous as Daniels' lawyer and pursued the president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

