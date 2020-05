Former NYC mayoral candidates grade Bloomberg's debate performance

EMBED >More News Videos Bill Ritter speaks with New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot

EMBED >More News Videos Bill Ritter speaks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and from Washington ABC news political director Rick Klein

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City mayoral candidates Fernando Ferrer and Mark Green share their thoughts on Mike Bloomberg's debate performance and his race for president with Bill Ritter on Up Close.The number of people infected with the Coronavirus, Mostly in china, has surpassed 75,000. And it's expected to rise.So far, in the United States, there have been more than two dozen confirmed cases.Health departments across the country and around the world are trying to contain the coronavirus.Joining us this morning, New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.We wrap up this segment of Up Close with politics and our team of experts political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and from Washington ABC News political director Rick Klein.Watch the full episode of Up Close this Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7.----------