Michael Jordan, a native North Carolinian, is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence."Jordan is working with a number of community organizations such as the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way.Jordan released this statement regarding the hurricane:Jordan was raised in Wilmington and went to E.A. Laney High School, just a few miles from the coast.You can click here to donate.