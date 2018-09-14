HURRICANE FLORENCE

Michael Jordan, Hornets to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Michael Jordan joins community organizations to provide relief for Hurricane Florence victims

Adam Frary
RALEIGH, N.C. --
Michael Jordan, a native North Carolinian, is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence."

Jordan is working with a number of community organizations such as the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way.

Jordan released this statement regarding the hurricane:

It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we're here to help.

Jordan was raised in Wilmington and went to E.A. Laney High School, just a few miles from the coast.

You can click here to donate.

