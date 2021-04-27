Society

Michigan man who lost everything in flood wins $2 million from scratch off lottery ticket

By Rachel Trent, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

A year after losing everything in a flood, a Michigan man won $2 million from a scratch off lottery ticket, according to lottery officials.

The 29-year-old man, who decided to stay anonymous, bought the ticket at a grocery store in Midland.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me," he said, according to a news release from the lottery commission.

The man said he never played $20 tickets, but when he stopped to pick up some things on his way to get his kids, the Lucky 7's ticket caught his eye. He said seven is a lucky number for him.



"When I saw I had a match, I thought: 'Great, I won my money back!' When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

Each Lucky 7's $20 ticket offers players a chance to win from $20 to $2 million. Four $2 million prizes remained as of Friday.

The man won $10,000 a few years ago and thought that was his once-in-a-lifetime shot. Now, he's $1.3 million richer, after opting to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum. He plans to pay bills with the money and save the remainder.

"Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world," he said.

MORE | 18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
EMBED More News Videos

Imagine her surprise when a scratch-off she paid $5 for ended up netting her a sweet $25,000.


The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganmoneyu.s. & worldfinancelottery
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News