  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Multiple injuries after shooting on Michigan State University campus, police say

Suspect believed to be on foot, police ask community members to shelter in place

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 2:41AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Multiple people are injured after shots were fired on a college campus in Michigan on Monday, police said.

Police said on Twitter that shots have been fired "near" a building on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing.

Another shooting took place at IM East, and there are multiple reported injuries, police said. At 9:34 p.m. EST, police said that building is being secured.

Police said the suspect is believed to be on foot and asked students and community members to shelter in place.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW