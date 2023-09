An air museum is on a mission to introduce visitors to the pioneers of flight, all the way to the space age.

Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in Reading showcases the history of flight

READING, Pa. -- An air museum in Berks County is on a mission to introduce visitors to the pioneers of flight, all the way to the space age.

It's also working on restoring a plane that has a unique place in history.

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum is a story of perseverance and patriotism.

It's located in Reading, which is only about an hour away from Philadelphia.