Janice Yu reports from Midtown on the planned walkout in support of Palestine.

NYC students expected to rally, walk out of class in protest of Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Pro-Palestinian groups will take to the streets of New York City again on Thursday after a large demonstration on Wednesday night.

The planned walkout is supposed to culminate in a rally at Byrant Park on Thursday afternoon.

People in New Jersey and Long Island are reportedly gathering for their own rallies as well.

A flyer on social media is calling this a national shutdown for Palestine.

It claims more than a hundred New York City high schools and school communities will take part in this walkout, to demand a cease-fire in Gaza and to end what they call "US support for genocide."

In an email to staff Wednesday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks reminded them about the Education Department's rule on political speech, asking them to keep personal political beliefs out of the classroom.

Meanwhile Wednesday night in Brooklyn, 18 people were arrested for disorderly conduct during a pro-Palestine protest outside of Representative Dan Goldman's office.

These demonstrations come as the city continues to see an increase in bias crimes.

NYPD numbers show there were 101 incidents last month, compared to just 45 last October.

As for anti-Jewish incidents, there were 69 last month compared to 22 the previous October.

This week we learned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg proposed new legislation to increase the list of hate crime-eligible charges from 66 to 97.

"We're going to charge a crime, there's a crime in the penal law. But it doesn't reflect that it's a hate crime. And I think that's really important. We hear that from survivor after survivor, victim after victim, and community," Bragg said.

The flyer promoting Thursday's events also contains a link to encourage students, parents, and staff to call congressional leaders and to draft resolutions.

