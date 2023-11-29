Wild scene unfolds in Manhattan after suspect crashes stolen car

A man stole a car, crashed it, and began acting erratically in Midtown, Manhattan.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is facing charges after crashing a stolen car in Midtown on Monday morning.

A 69-year-old driver was parked on 55th Street and Broadway with his car unlocked and running around 11 a.m.

Police say Terrence Brooks, 37, opened the car's back door, like he was a passenger, which scared the driver and caused him to jump out.

Brooks then climbed through the vehicle and sat himself in the driver's seat before driving away.

He didn't get far. After running a red light, he crashed into a taxi and another vehicle, police say.

Brooks got out and started talking to police before running away and climbing onto a moving car until he was finally taken into custody.

He was charged with grand larceny auto and reckless driving.

ALSO READ | NJ community mourns teen stabbed to death during brawl outside club in Manhattan

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.