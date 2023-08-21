The driver ended up getting into a crash involving three cars on the Long Island Expressway, just east of 188th Street. She was taken into custody. Janice Yu reports.

Driver mows down crowd of people in Midtown; 7 pedestrians injured

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Seven people were injured after a driver mowed down a crowd of people in Midtown late Sunday night.

Officials say a 29-year-old New Jersey woman was heading eastbound on West 36th Street, when she ran a red light and crashed into those seven people.

Six of the victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with leg wounds, cuts, and other injuries. One person did not want treatment.

Thankfully, officials say all of the victims are expected to survive.

The driver didn't stop after crashing into the Midtown crowd.

At around midnight, she drove her Honda Accord through the Midtown Tunnel and into Queens, authorities said.

The driver ended up getting into a crash involving three cars on the Long Island Expressway, just east of 188th Street.

Officials say she was taken to the North Shore University Hospital to be checked out.

She is being evaluated for any mental issues, but police say it does not appear she was intoxicated.

