Man punched in head, neck inside Manhattan CVS

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures suspect wanted in brutal attack inside NYC CVS

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new video of a brutal attack inside a Manhattan CVS near Penn Station.

Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday, April 24 around 7 p.m. inside of a CVS located at 5 Pennsylvania Plaza.

Surveillance video shows a 24-year-old male victim entering the store when he was approached by an unknown male suspect.

MORE NEWS: Man fatally shot after stopping to check on man sitting on bench in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

The victim, 35-year-old Jason Rivera of Staten Island, seen in the center of the video, had stopped to check on someone seated on a bench when he was killed.



The suspect then punches the victim in the back of the head and neck while shouting anti-gay slurs.

Officials say the suspect then fled on foot going westbound on 34th Street towards 9th Avenue.


The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: 61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the unprovoked attack in East Harlem.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityassaultattackhate crimecvshate crime investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News