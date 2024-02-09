Search on for gunman after innocent bystander shot inside Midtown sports store: police sources

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after an innocent bystander was shot inside a sports store in Midtown, Manhattan Thursday night, according to police sources.

They say police responded to a shooting inside JD Sports around 7 p.m.

It appeared that a man was shoplifting inside the store when he was stopped by a female loss prevention employee, according to police sources.

The suspect then fired a shot at the employee and instead shot an innocent bystander shopping inside the store. The victim appears to be a tourist.

Police say the shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled north and is not in custody.

The NYPD is urging people to avoid the area surrounding 47th Street to 51st Street on Sixth Avenue and 42nd Street and Broadway.

They say to expect a police presence in Times Square and traffic delays in the area as a result.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

