Police searching for man after shots fired inside Midtown subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who they say fired several shots inside a subway station in Midtown, Manhattan on Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. inside the 49th Street N/R line station.

Police say the suspect, described as a heavy-set man, fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries have been reported so far. A weapon has yet to be recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

