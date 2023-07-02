4 critically injured, including 2 children, in Brooklyn building fire

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire inside a Brooklyn building Sunday morning.

The all-hands fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in the top floor apartment of 1347 East 17th Street in Midwood, where four people were rescued.

Among the four are two adults and two children.

All victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal's office.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.