Dangerous combination of cleaning agents sends handful of Brooklyn spa employees to hospital

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were hospitalized after two cleaning chemicals were mixed together at a Brooklyn spa.

Officials say 20 people were inside the World Spa on McDonald Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees accidentally combined two cleaning agents that apparently should not be mixed together, authorities said.

Officials say employees were quickly overcome by chlorine-type fumes, and experienced symptoms like dizziness and difficulty breathing.

The huge, 50,000-square-foot luxury spa was evacuated. It opened just four months ago.

The five people transported to Coney Island Hospital are all expected to be fine.

FDNY left the doors open to the World Spa early Thursday morning to ventilate the space after the dangerous HAZMAT situation.

