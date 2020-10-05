Woman critically injured after being struck by BMW in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a car in Midwood, BrooklynThe 46-year-old woman was struck by a BMW on Kings Highway at East 28th Street at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.She was taken to Kings County Hospital with head trauma.The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene, and police are investigating.Kings HIghway was shut down in both directions at the scene.----------