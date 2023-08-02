College students to help NYC migrants file asylum claims

The partnership with NYU, Columbia University School of Social Work and CUNY campuses will help the asylum seekers navigate the progress. Mike Marza explains.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- College students will help migrants flooding the city file their asylum claims, Mayor Adams is expected to announce Wednesday morning.

The partnership with NYU, Columbia University School of Social Work and CUNY campuses, including Hunter College School of Social Work, will help the asylum seekers navigate the complicated progress.

The students will get credit for the work.

A massive backlog in city immigration courts for asylum cases could take years to resolve.

The mayor is expected to make the announcement at Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom's weekly briefing at 11:30 a.m.

New York University Interim Provost Georgina Dopico will also attend.

Separately, the city is once again looking at Randall's Island for temporary housing of asylum seekers, this time focusing on the soccer fields at the facility and other fields across the city.

The city announced two weeks ago that it will now limit shelter stays for single adult asylum seekers to 60 days and has moved 600 people out so far, up from 100 just last week.

It comes as the line of asylum seekers outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan has gotten shorter, even as city officials call on the federal government for help.

ALSO READ | Line of migrants sleeping outside stretches around Roosevelt Hotel's Midtown block

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.