Politics

Bloomberg opens first presidential campaign office in New York City

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg opened a campaign field office in Harlem on Saturday as the campaign's first New York State outpost.

The former Mayor of Philadelphia, Michael Nutter, was scheduled to be on hand at the 69 East 125th for the office's grand opening to welcome supporters and volunteers.

Bloomberg skipped the event as he planned a bus tour across Texas on Sunday.

This event is part of Day One, a national organizing kickoff for the nationwide campaign to defeat Donald Trump and elect Mike Bloomberg President of the United States.

Throughout the day Saturday, Bloomberg's campaign will hold more than 150 voter engagement events across 27 states.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharlemnew york citymanhattandonald trumpmichael bloombergpresidential racecampaignelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News