Nurse helps save life of woman who collapsed at NJ gym after working out

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The quick action of a police officer and a nurse, who happened to be working out at a gym in Milltown, New Jersey, saved the life of a woman who suddenly collapsed after stepping off a treadmill.
The scary scene happened without warning as gym member Fran Zatz went down after working out. Thankfully a police officer was working out next to her and jumped to her aid. But the real hero is Melissa Lezark, a nurse practitioner who knew CPR.
"Initially she was breathing, and then she just stopped breathing," gym member Lezark said.
Everyone knew Zatz had been a healthy person, but after using the treadmill, she tumbled and passed out. Lezark realized Zatz was fading fast and didn't hesitate to save a life.
"So I did 30 compressions and two breaths, and it was about four round of CPR before she began breathing on her own and became conscious," Lezark said.
It was a miracle on many levels because Lezark had worked a 24-hour shift before going to the gym on Monday morning. That's not part of her normal routine.
"The chances of me coming to the gym after a 24-hour shift are very slim, especially right after a 24-hour shift," Lezark said.
The Muscle Mill is a members-only gym where everyone knows one another. The fact that a miracle happened here has brought everyone a little closer.
"It really is an awe moment, you know you sit there and you really wonder and think about how precious life is," gym owner Michele Rockwell said.
