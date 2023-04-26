A police officer and a nurse saved the life of Fran Zatz who passed out after working out on the treadmill at the Muscle Mill in Milltown, New Jersey. Anthony Johnson has the story

Nurse helps save life of woman who collapsed at NJ gym after working out

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The quick action of a police officer and a nurse, who happened to be working out at a gym in Milltown, New Jersey, saved the life of a woman who suddenly collapsed after stepping off a treadmill.

The scary scene happened without warning as gym member Fran Zatz went down after working out. Thankfully a police officer was working out next to her and jumped to her aid. But the real hero is Melissa Lezark, a nurse practitioner who knew CPR.

"Initially she was breathing, and then she just stopped breathing," gym member Lezark said.

Everyone knew Zatz had been a healthy person, but after using the treadmill, she tumbled and passed out. Lezark realized Zatz was fading fast and didn't hesitate to save a life.

"So I did 30 compressions and two breaths, and it was about four round of CPR before she began breathing on her own and became conscious," Lezark said.

It was a miracle on many levels because Lezark had worked a 24-hour shift before going to the gym on Monday morning. That's not part of her normal routine.

"The chances of me coming to the gym after a 24-hour shift are very slim, especially right after a 24-hour shift," Lezark said.

The Muscle Mill is a members-only gym where everyone knows one another. The fact that a miracle happened here has brought everyone a little closer.

"It really is an awe moment, you know you sit there and you really wonder and think about how precious life is," gym owner Michele Rockwell said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.