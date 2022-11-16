Protestors call for increase in New York minimum wage

According to one lawmaker, '$15 just isn't cutting it anymore'

With rising inflation and cost of living, protestors in New York rallied to raise the state-wide minimum wage from $15

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protesters gathered at New York City Hall Tuesday to push for a higher minimum wage at the state level.

They are hoping for an increase from $15 to $20.

Protestors included workers, business owners, and lawmakers.

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos was among the attendees.

ALSO READ | Remains of fallen WWII soldier from NYC make journey home 75+ years later

"$15 just isn't cutting it anymore," Ramos said. "We see that the cost of living keeps increasing... the cost of rent, the cost of food, the cost of gasoline, and everything else. And working families are having a really tough time getting by."

The group "Raise New York" organized the gathering. Ten years ago, they successfully led the charge to raise the minimum wage to $15.

After the rally at City Hall, the group marched through parts of Lower Manhattan.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.