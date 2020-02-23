Arts & Entertainment

'Mira, Royal Detective' making strides in diversity in children's television

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Disney Junior's newest animated series is making strides toward increasing diversity in children's television.

An advanced screening was held on Saturday for 'Mira, Royal Detective' at a movie theater in Chelsea.

The series is inspired by the cultures and customs of India and follows the adventures of a young girl who is appointed to the role of royal detective by a queen.

It features the voices of an all-star cast of actors of South Asian descent.

