Annual 'Miracle on Madison' fundraiser held in Manhattan to help fight pediatric cancer

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cherished New York City shopping tradition took place Saturday.More than 60 stores on the Upper East Side took part in the annual 'Miracle on Madison' event.It was a day to fill your holiday gift list and give back at the same time, as 20% of the day's sales benefitted the the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to help fight pediatric cancer."It gives an opportunity for stores and their clients to give back to kids in need here in New York City and to make a real difference in peoples' lives," said Matthew Bauer of the Madison Ave Improvement District.And if you missed out on the in-person event, but still want your holiday shopping to count for so much more, you can call or email the "Miracle Personal Shopper" at each participating business.This was the 35th year for the event.----------