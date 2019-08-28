Man in custody after missing 16-year-old girl from Queens found safe in London

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl from New York City who fled to London was found safe in the U.K. Wednesday, and authorities now have a man in custody in connection to her disappearance.

Police said Victoria Grabowski arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday, and she was "being treated as a missing person."

She was last seen at her home in Maspeth, Queens around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

The identity of the man in custody has not been released. Charges have not been announced.

London detectives worked with their counterparts in New York City to locate the girl and liaise with her family.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Detective Jae Moon at 718-386-2723 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.

