NYC police ask for help to find missing 22-year-old from Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 22-year-old man from Staten Island.

Carlos Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m. leaving his home on Dover Green.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black shirt and black combat boots.

Police said he is known to frequent parks and wooded areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

