WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police searching for missing mother, 2 daughters last seen at Bowling Green subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, January 19, 2024 9:47PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a mother and her two daughters last seen Thursday in Lower Manhattan around 10 a.m.

Leah Thompson, 46, and her 12-year-old daughters, Aniya Thompson-Holland and Anisha Thompson-Holland, were last seen at the Bowling Green subway station on the No. 4 train, police say.

Thompson and her daughters are all described as approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall. According to police, the daughters were last seen wearing pajamas, and all three of them were seen carrying several bags on the train.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW