Police searching for missing mother, 2 daughters last seen at Bowling Green subway station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a mother and her two daughters last seen Thursday in Lower Manhattan around 10 a.m.

Leah Thompson, 46, and her 12-year-old daughters, Aniya Thompson-Holland and Anisha Thompson-Holland, were last seen at the Bowling Green subway station on the No. 4 train, police say.

Thompson and her daughters are all described as approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall. According to police, the daughters were last seen wearing pajamas, and all three of them were seen carrying several bags on the train.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).