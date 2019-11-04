Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say

By Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The parents of a missing woman from New Jersey are speaking out amid the desperate search for their daughter.

The parents of Stephani Parze, 25, say she was last seen leaving a family gathering on Wednesday night.

Her family asked her to call or text when she arrived at her home in Freehold Township, but they never heard from her, and she missed work the next day.

Her parents say it appears Parze made it home - her phone was found inside, and her car was in the driveway.

