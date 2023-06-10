  • Watch Now
Non-verbal 23-year-old missing after leaving Queens home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 2:03PM
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 23-year-old missing male who was last seen in Queens.

Authorities say Aminul Islam was reported missing after he was last seen Friday around 12 p.m., leaving his residence in the Woodside section of Queens.

Islam is said to be non-verbal and recently arrived four months ago from Bangladesh.

He is described as 5'8" tall, weighing at 180 lbs. with a medium build, medium complexion, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, pink pants and blue sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

