Police searching for missing 20-year-old Ronen Seegull from Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man from Manhattan who went missing on Wednesday.

Ronen Seegull, 20, was last seen leaving his home at 2130 Broadway around 7:45 p.m.

He is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he is about 5'8'' and roughly 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and white basketball shorts.

Police put out a picture of Seegull with the hope that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

