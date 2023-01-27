66-year-old woman missing after leaving Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan

Zaida Nadal was reportedly last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday leaving Mt. Sinai Medical Center

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman from Manhattan who went missing on Tuesday.

Authorities said the missing woman, 66-year-old Zaida Nadal, was reportedly last seen around 1:30 p.m., leaving Mt. Sinai Medical Center located at 10 Union Square.

Her family said she was with her husband at an appointment and walked out of the waiting room while he was being seen. She was last seen walking north toward West 15th Street.

Nadal's family said she suffers from dementia and diabetes and is very likely in need of medical attention.

Police describe her as about 5'5'', 150 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, black sneakers and a turquoise N95 mask.

Her family said she wears compression braces on her calves due to swelling in her legs and feet and walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.