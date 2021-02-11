NYPD searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10324304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are concerned about a missing woman with Alzheimer's and they are asking for the public's help to find her.Lucy Tolentino, 76, was last seen at her home at 77-03 Cypress Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.She is described as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black ski cap, a dark-colored jacket, a black dress, black boots and a pink purse.Police provided a photo of Tolentino as well as a photo of what she was wearing Wednesday when she was last seen.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------