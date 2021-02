EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police say a missing woman with Alzheimer's has been found safe.Lucy Tolentino, 76, was last seen at her home at 77-03 Cypress Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police had provided a photo of Tolentino as well as a photo of what she was wearing Wednesday when she was last seen.It was not clear where she found.----------