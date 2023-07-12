"Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One" starring Tom Cruise could gross a quarter of a billion dollars around the world before Monday.

Tom Cruise provides the spark in 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One" could gross a quarter of a billion dollars around the world before Monday and fans attending a preview screening of the new movie got a surprise visit from Tom Cruise in Atlanta.

The star, who came with his director Christopher McQuarrie, told moviegoers on Tuesday night, "We just wanted to say thanks for being here."

The new "Mission Impossible" is in theaters everywhere Wednesday, and reviews of the movie have been very positive.

For the second year in a row, Cruise provides the spark to get folks back into movie theaters, because like "Top Gun: Maverick," this is best seen on a big screen.

It's Cruise to the rescue again during a summer of so-so sequels and expensive disappointments.

The seventh "Mission Impossible" movie is for anyone who prefers that imagery be real and not computer generated.

It's ironic then, that the story rests on digital technology: artificial intelligence and a bad guy trying to use it to control the world.

Esai Morales leads a group of newcomers to the franchise, who join the more familiar faces like Ving Rames.

The objective isn't always clear, to be honest: something about uniting two halves of a key and preventing the world's destruction, but the plot is strictly beside the point so stop trying to figure it out and just go with the flow.

"I felt the fear and I felt the adrenaline," said movie fan Joshua Vega.

Fifteen-year-old Joshua Vega from the Bronx, who joined Sandy Kenyon for an advance screening, said watching the star doing stunts for real is especially thrilling after so many years getting pounded by CGI, special effects that just don't seem very special anymore, especially when compared to this movie.

"They had an idea. They had a vision, and they executed it perfectly," Vega said.

Vega loved this movie so much he literally could not find anything wrong with it and he plans to see it again.

This "Mission Impossible" movie has a 97% approval rating on "Rotten Tomatoes" and Kenyon said he can certainly see why.

It's the first of two parts, with the second coming next year, but the ending is satisfying enough so you won't mind waiting a year to see what happens next.

