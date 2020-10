Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Security camera video shows a man getting pushed off a subway platform and onto the tracks.

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her newborn boy out a bathroom window in Queens.The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street in South Richmond Hill.Sabita Dookram, 23, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital.She was later charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.She is alleged to have thrown her newborn boy out the window of her home after giving birth in the bathtub Sunday morning.The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The newborn remains hospitalized and his condition is improving at Cohen Children's Medical Center.----------