The mother of a little boy who was allegedly kidnapped and fatally shot by his father is speaking out about the tragedy, and she believes authorities could have done more to save her son.Two-year-old Jovani Ligurgo went missing Tuesday and was taken from Long Island to Virginia, where he was found dead along with his father , John Ligurgo III. An Amber Alert was never issued, despite pleas from Suffolk County police and his mom."Somebody needs to be held accountable for this," Maria Busone said. "Nobody was going to get hurt if an Amber Alert would have brought him home, that wouldn't have hurt anybody. An Amber Alert most definitely could have made this outcome different."State police say they didn't believe an alert was warranted, despite the fact that at the same time, Jovani Ligurgo was supposed to be returned to his mother. A fire erupted in John Ligurgo's apartment in Coram, and it was discovered his hunting rifle was missing.Busone described the police response Tuesday as painstakingly slow."It took way too long to start taking my statements and find out if he committed arson or not," Buscone said. "Who cares? That's not the issue here."The two were found shot to death in Ligurgo's car in Virginia the next day."Now I have to figure out the rest of my life," Buscone said.Suffolk County police say they followed protocol and gave state police all the information they needed to determine whether an Amber Alert should go out. While the two departments were in discussion for several hours, John Ligurgo was making his way to Virginia. Busone was told by police that it's believed John Ligurgo shot Jovani, then himself, inside the car."Now at this point, I can't do anything for my baby," Buscone said. "But maybe other people want to join in and say this should have never happened."The Suffolk County Police Department and New York State Police released the following joint statement:----------