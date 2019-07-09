Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in New Jersey hit and run

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a legally blind man crossing the street with his mother, and they're hoping a photo of the vehicle will lead to an arrest.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on June 20, on River Drive just south of Belmont Avenue in Garfield.

The victim's mother said she made sure there was no traffic coming down River Drive as she walked with her adult son to the store down the block.

"No cars, no people, nothing, just like empty place," she said. "We crossed the yellow line in the middle of the street, and then I don't know what happened. I heard, 'Boom.'"

Authorities say a 2016-2018 Kia Forte four-door sedan struck the man, who was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim's mother said the driver then backed up and sped off.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition nearly three weeks later, having undergone four operations to repair broken bones.

"Looks to me like a bad dream," the victim's mother said. "Looks to me like some story or movie. It was so bad. It was so terrible."

The vehicle fled southbound on River Drive and may have damage to the windshield and hood.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garfieldbergen countyhit and runpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged gang members arrested in murders, shootings
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Child 'unrecognizable' after shooting sparks fireworks explosion
NJ cold case: Police still seek answers in teen's 2012 death
Gushing NYC water main break leaves 7 buildings without water
3 dead after fiery crash into utility pole on Long Island
Show More
Woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in NYC rape attempt
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
American taking selfie gored during running of the bulls
Woman who encouraged boyfriend to kill himself files appeal
More TOP STORIES News