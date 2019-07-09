Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in New Jersey hit and run

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a legally blind man crossing the street with his mother, and they're hoping a photo of the vehicle will lead to an arrest.It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on June 20, on River Drive just south of Belmont Avenue in Garfield.The victim's mother said she made sure there was no traffic coming down River Drive as she walked with her adult son to the store down the block."No cars, no people, nothing, just like empty place," she said. "We crossed the yellow line in the middle of the street, and then I don't know what happened. I heard, 'Boom.'"Authorities say a 2016-2018 Kia Forte four-door sedan struck the man, who was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim's mother said the driver then backed up and sped off.He remains hospitalized in stable condition nearly three weeks later, having undergone four operations to repair broken bones."Looks to me like a bad dream," the victim's mother said. "Looks to me like some story or movie. It was so bad. It was so terrible."The vehicle fled southbound on River Drive and may have damage to the windshield and hood.Anyone with information is urged to call the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.----------