760,000 monkeypox vaccine doses head to US from Denmark; most allocated for NY

New York City remains the epicenter of the outbreak where there are now more than 700 confirmed cases.
So far, the state has received 65,000 doses; that's enough to cover about 50% of the at-risk population.
The state health commissioner says the outbreak is still containable.
"It's not aerosolized in the way that Measles is or COVID is, this is spread primarily through skin to skin, face to face contact," said Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Health Commissioner. "We have to act and we have to think about prevention as well as vaccination and avoiding exposure."
FDA inspectors will have to sign off the new doses before they're distributed.
