Health & Fitness

760,000 monkeypox vaccine doses head to US from Denmark; most allocated for NY

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of thousands of monkeypox vaccines head to NY from Denmark

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York State will receive the vast majority of 760,000 monkeypox vaccine doses headed to the U.S. from Denmark.

New York City remains the epicenter of the outbreak where there are now more than 700 confirmed cases.


So far, the state has received 65,000 doses; that's enough to cover about 50% of the at-risk population.

The state health commissioner says the outbreak is still containable.



"It's not aerosolized in the way that Measles is or COVID is, this is spread primarily through skin to skin, face to face contact," said Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Health Commissioner. "We have to act and we have to think about prevention as well as vaccination and avoiding exposure."


FDA inspectors will have to sign off the new doses before they're distributed.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkvaccinesmonkeypox
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
School bus overturns on Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx
Flames rip through row of businesses on Long Island
Sex assault suspect on scooter targets woman on Upper West Side
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Video shows falling tree that killed FDNY firefighter
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy PM thunderstorm
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
Show More
Surfer bit by shark on Fire Island; Heat wave continues in Tri-State
Front door of Bronx firehouse, fire truck hit by stray bullet
Suspect wanted for attacking man with expandable baton on subway
7 On Your Side's 7 tips to save energy, money during heat wave
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
More TOP STORIES News