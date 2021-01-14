Historic Long Island lighthouse awarded $30M contract for restoration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9501924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veterinarians are caring for the first white tiger born in captivity in Nicaragua.

MONTAUK, Long Island (WABC) -- The pricey restoration of a centuries-old New York landmark got the green light Wednesday.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a $30.7 million contract was awarded to restore the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse."The historic Montauk Point Lighthouse is a New York treasure, but erosion and the weight of years are threatening to wash it away," Cuomo said. "The state is committed to working with our federal partners to prevent that from happening and preserve this landmark for future generations of New Yorkers to explore and enjoy.The estimated two-year project to safeguard the landmark lighthouse from shoreline erosion is expected to start this spring.Montauk Point Lighthouse, the first lighthouse built in New York state, is a national historic landmark."The Montauk Point Lighthouse is the historic gem of Long Island. For decades it has served as a beacon for mariners and facilitated the commerce that made New York State one of the most prosperous States in the Union," USACE Commander Col. Matthew Luzzatto said.The lighthouse was commissioned by George Washington and constructed in 1796.----------