Home explodes in Monticello hours after family moves in; house now condemned

MONTICELLO, New York (WABC) -- A home in Sullivan County is now condemned after a house explosion took place just hours after a family moved into the place.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the scene at 2 Emily Street in Monticello around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The family had finished unpacking a pair of U-Haul trucks and was heading for bed when suddenly the blast occurred without warning.

Upon arrival, there was no active fire, but first responders saw that the windows of the home were broken. They also noticed cracks in the home's foundation, indicating the integrity of the house had been compromised.

According to the Monticello Fire Department, one person suffered burns and is now in the hospital. Eight others managed to make it out safely.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

